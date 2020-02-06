Police Log: Feb. 5, 2020

Feb. 5

Andrew W. Allison, 31, of Battle Mountain was arrested in Battle Mountain on a BIA/tribal charge and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

--

Matthew J. Bartow, 30, of Elko was arrested near the courthouse on a felony warrant for grand larceny of an auto. Bail: $20,000

--

Jessica A. Hood, 35, was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a courtesy hold. Bail: $820,000

--

Steven J. Juneau, 57, of Reno was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. Bail: $5,000

--

Armando Sanchez, 22, of Elko was arrested at Albertson’s for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

--

Oscar A. Sandoval, 18, was arrested at Mittry Avenue and Spruce Road for driving under the influence, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, driver failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property. Bail: $2,445