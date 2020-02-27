Police Log: Feb. 26, 2020

Feb. 26

Nicolas A. Cerda-Monti, 23, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at the Elko Police Department on a felony warrant for five counts of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and five counts of unlawful felony act regarding computers. Bail: $150,000

--

Allison E. Cyr, 33, of Twin Falls was arrested on a felony warrant for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $505,000

--

Andrew D. Davis, 29, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for two counts of burglary and one count of destroying the property of another. Bail: $50,000

--

Joshua C. Dooley, 41, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on two bench warrants. Bail: $1,057

--

Robert Dowell, 55, of West Sacramento was arrested at 999 Eisenhower for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

--

Nicholaus J. Hirsch, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. for domestic battery and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280

--