Police Log: Feb. 26, 2020

Feb. 26
Nicolas A. Cerda-Monti, 23, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at the Elko Police Department on a felony warrant for five counts of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and five counts of unlawful felony act regarding computers. Bail: $150,000
Allison E. Cyr, 33, of Twin Falls was arrested on a felony warrant for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $505,000
Andrew D. Davis, 29, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for two counts of burglary and one count of destroying the property of another. Bail: $50,000
Joshua C. Dooley, 41, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on two bench warrants. Bail: $1,057
Robert Dowell, 55, of West Sacramento was arrested at 999 Eisenhower for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
Nicholaus J. Hirsch, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. for domestic battery and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280
William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
Cierra S. Jones, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Joe E. Luna-Puentes, 34, of Elko was arrested at 1350 Cherrywood Way on a parole and probation hold.
Gavino L. Martinez, 42, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of Railroad St. on a parole and probation hold.
Miranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for possession to sell a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $16,790
Rocelia Rivera Carreno, 49, of Sandy, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery on a protected person.
Brian K. Smith, 46, of Warren, Ohio was arrested at Elko Motel for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Joice K. Romaine, 27, of Crescent Valley was arrested at 1350 Cherrywood Way for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Charlie W. Senk Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Valley Parkway for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $20,000
Jason L. Sexton, 29, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and River streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $850
Brock A. Simmons, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1350 Cherrywood Way for false statement to obstruct a public officer and on a parole and probation hold.
Jerrahd L. Smith, 25, of Winnemucca was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to decrease speed or use due care, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,865
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.