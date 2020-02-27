Police Log: Feb. 26, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Feb. 26, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Feb. 26

Nicolas A. Cerda-Monti, 23, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at the Elko Police Department on a felony warrant for five counts of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and five counts of unlawful felony act regarding computers. Bail: $150,000

--

Allison E. Cyr, 33, of Twin Falls was arrested on a felony warrant for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $505,000

--

Andrew D. Davis, 29, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for two counts of burglary and one count of destroying the property of another. Bail: $50,000

--

Joshua C. Dooley, 41, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on two bench warrants. Bail: $1,057

--

Robert Dowell, 55, of West Sacramento was arrested at 999 Eisenhower for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

--

Nicholaus J. Hirsch, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. for domestic battery and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280

--

William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Cierra S. Jones, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Joe E. Luna-Puentes, 34, of Elko was arrested at 1350 Cherrywood Way on a parole and probation hold.

--

Gavino L. Martinez, 42, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of Railroad St. on a parole and probation hold.

--

Miranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for possession to sell a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $16,790

--

Rocelia Rivera Carreno, 49, of Sandy, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery on a protected person.

--

Brian K. Smith, 46, of Warren, Ohio was arrested at Elko Motel for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Joice K. Romaine, 27, of Crescent Valley was arrested at 1350 Cherrywood Way for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Charlie W. Senk Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Valley Parkway for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $20,000

--

Jason L. Sexton, 29, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and River streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $850

--

Brock A. Simmons, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1350 Cherrywood Way for false statement to obstruct a public officer and on a parole and probation hold.

--

Jerrahd L. Smith, 25, of Winnemucca was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to decrease speed or use due care, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,865

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News