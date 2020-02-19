Police Log: Feb. 18, 2020

Feb. 18

Ashley D. Stone, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Cedarlawn Drive and Spring Valley Parkway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, petty larceny and on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

