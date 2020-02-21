Police Log: Feb. 20, 2020

Feb. 20

Dustin M. Butterworth, 29, was arrested on a prison hold.

--

Faustino L. Gonzalez, 31, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and duty of driver upon approaching any traffic incident. Bail: $1,385

--

Daniel Gill, 24, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Weber County Jail on a felony warrant for burglary, Establishing or possessing financial forgery laboratory, and eight counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $160,000

--

Jasalee R. Gott, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at Goldie’s on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,385

--

Chancie L. Scott, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at 919 Tobiano on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

