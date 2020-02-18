Police Log: Feb. 17, 2020

Pavel A. Ionashku, 30, of Caldwell, Idaho was arrested on State Route 306 for driver failure to obey traffic control device; driving without a driver’s license; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; operating a vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock device; driving under the influence; using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $8,060