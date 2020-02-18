Police Log: Feb. 17, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Feb. 17, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Feb. 17

Stanley W. Certain Jr., 32, of Sioux City, Iowa was arrested on Interstate 80 on a bench warrant. Bail: $200

--

Pavel A. Ionashku, 30, of Caldwell, Idaho was arrested on State Route 306 for driver failure to obey traffic control device; driving without a driver’s license; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; operating a vehicle without or tampering with a breath interlock device; driving under the influence; using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $8,060

--

Charlotte E. Rhoden, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News