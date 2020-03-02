Police Log: Feb. 28, 2020

Feb. 28
Charles B. Barber, 42, of Keysville, Utah was arrested at 1045 West Wendover Blvd. for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Justin M. Collie, 24, of Elko was arrested at Aspen Way and Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession to sell a controlled substance.
--
Phillip W. Frischman, 65, of Carthage, Missouri was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Francisco Gallardo Jr., 62, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Taylor C. Hobson, 29, of Midvale, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $495
--
Gabriel R. Jacobo, 31, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver St. for driving under the influence and speeding 21-30 mph over limit. Bail: $1,475
You have free articles remaining.
--
Travis M. Morrison, 34, of Reno was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Damien J. Perkins, 30, of Elko was arrested at Aspen Way and Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Susan M. Peterson, 39, of Atascadero, California was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,600
--
Casey C. Quigley, 25, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and College Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000
--
Erin E. Sasagi, 37, of Chowchilla, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $340
--
Kevin F. Stoddard, 54, of Clearfield, Utah was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
--
Duy T. Tran, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at the Red Lion for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.