Police Log: Feb. 28, 2020

Damien J. Perkins, 30, of Elko was arrested at Aspen Way and Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Susan M. Peterson, 39, of Atascadero, California was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,600

Casey C. Quigley, 25, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and College Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000

Erin E. Sasagi, 37, of Chowchilla, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $340

Kevin F. Stoddard, 54, of Clearfield, Utah was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Duy T. Tran, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at the Red Lion for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

