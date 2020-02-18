Police Log: Feb. 16, 2020

Feb. 16

Klin B. Holdaway, 25, of Pleasant Grove, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for driving under the influence, headlamps not illuminated when required, and failure to yield. Bail: $1,325

Tessa R. Patchett, 28, of Elko was arrested at Winchester and Colt drives for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

