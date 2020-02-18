Police Log: Feb. 16, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Feb. 16, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

Feb. 16

Klin B. Holdaway, 25, of Pleasant Grove, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for driving under the influence, headlamps not illuminated when required, and failure to yield. Bail: $1,325

--

Tessa R. Patchett, 28, of Elko was arrested at Winchester and Colt drives for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News