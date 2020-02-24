Police Log: Feb. 22, 2020
Police Log: Feb. 22, 2020

Elko police badge

Feb. 22

Shawn D. Gressman, 44, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for burglary; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $55,000

Jaiden Lai, 31, of Carmichael, California was arrested at Gold Dust West Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing. Bail: $6,975

Dominick J. Palmer, 32, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country Casino for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

