Police Log: Jan. 21, 2020

Jan. 21
Shauna E. Johnson, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko Justice Court for resisting a public officer and revocation of release on own recognizance. Bail: $2,635
--
Juan J. Luna, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested at Elko County Jail for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $20,000
--
Angela L. Mack, 36, of Elko was arrested at 251 W. River St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
You have free articles remaining.
--
Claudia P. Paur, 30, of Eureka was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Spruce Road for failure to appear on a traffic citation; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and nonresident driving while privileges are suspended, revoked or canceled. Bail: $550
--
David J. Rivas, 23, of Elko was arrested at Ouderkirk and South Seventh Street for driving under the influence and failure to yield. Bail: $1,255
--
Tawnya R. Stout, 38, of Elko was arrested at 650 W. Idaho St. on a bench warrant and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Mariah S. Valley, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $2,520
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.