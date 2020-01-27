Police Log: Jan. 24, 2020
Jan. 24

Gabriel C. Topchi, 35, of Fairview, Utah was arrested at the Nugget Casino in West Wendover on a warrant and for escape by a felony prisoner and theft. Bail: $6,140

--

Thomas E. Wilson Jr., 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for driving with a suspended license and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,635

--

Jenna N. Robinson, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Anamaria Robles, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280

--

Cameron W. Vogt, 58, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI; non-surrender of suspended, revoked or canceled registration card or license; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $2,235

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

