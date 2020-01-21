Police Log: Jan. 19, 2020

Jan. 19

Allsion E. Cyr, 33, of Twin Falls was arrested at the Sinclair station for possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $1,140

Juan J. Luna, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 in Wells for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance 28-plus grams, selling a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of documents or personal ID to establish false proof of identity, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $586,900

Anthony L. Moon, 34, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country Casino for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

Rogerio B. Romo, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1348 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

Donald W. Woods, 37, of Elko was arrested at Arena Way 1 on a warrant for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

