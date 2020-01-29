Police Log: Jan. 28, 2020
Police Log: Jan. 28, 2020

Police

Jan. 28

Todd J. Descutner, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.

Kevin T. Ferguson, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.

William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and River streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

Laura S. Magee, 36, of Elko was arrested at 2928 Lariat Circle for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $390

Amanda J. Smith, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Bail: $10,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

