Police Log: Jan. 28, 2020

Todd J. Descutner, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.
Kevin T. Ferguson, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.
William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and River streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
Laura S. Magee, 36, of Elko was arrested at 2928 Lariat Circle for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $390
Amanda J. Smith, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Bail: $10,000
Alexandra L. Winrow
Amy M. Brown
Anthony L. Moon
Armand J. Peterson
Braden R. Penny
Donald W. Woods
Jacob A. Whitaker
Jaymz T. Quintana
Jessie L. Archibald
Juan J. Luna
Julio C. Flores
Kaileigh L. Estrella
Michael J. Tognarelli
Omar F. Al Dulaimi
Ralph J. Hodges
Rickie Johnson
Robert R. Burns
Saxon R. Atkins
Shawn C. Ratliff
Tawnya R. Stout
Wade A. Knight Jr.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
