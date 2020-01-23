Police Log: Jan. 22, 2020

Jan. 22

Aurelio Benavides, 43, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property.

Thomas Ruffino, 39, of Elko was arrested at 3649 Boulder Creek for domestic battery. Bail: $3,130

Michael J. Tognarelli, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Parkway and Lawndale on a warrant for burglary, grand larceny, and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $60,000

Rebecqa K. Trail, 39, of McGill was arrested at 7603 Johnson Ave. for taking possession of a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Bail: $2,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

