Police Log: Jan. 16, 2020

Jan. 16

Omar F. Al Dulaimi, 27, of Boise, Idaho was arrested at Cactus Pete’s Casino for committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment. Bail: $10,000

Melissa K. Dewey, 50, of Elko was arrested at 1711 Sagebrush on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500

Eric A. Enders, 37, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue for speeding 21-30 mph over limit and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $675

Kaileigh L. Estrella, 22, of Elko was arrested at Motel 6 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Carlos M. Lara, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1150 Colt Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Armand J. Peterson, 34, of Henderson was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

