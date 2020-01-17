Police Log: Jan. 16, 2020

Jan. 16
Omar F. Al Dulaimi, 27, of Boise, Idaho was arrested at Cactus Pete’s Casino for committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment. Bail: $10,000
--
Melissa K. Dewey, 50, of Elko was arrested at 1711 Sagebrush on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
--
Eric A. Enders, 37, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue for speeding 21-30 mph over limit and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $675
--
Kaileigh L. Estrella, 22, of Elko was arrested at Motel 6 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Carlos M. Lara, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1150 Colt Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Armand J. Peterson, 34, of Henderson was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Jesus Salgado, 22, of West Wendover was arrested at Pueblo and North Butte Street for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, and driving under the influence. Bail: $2,280
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.