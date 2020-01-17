Police Log: Jan. 16, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Jan. 16, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Jan. 16

Omar F. Al Dulaimi, 27, of Boise, Idaho was arrested at Cactus Pete’s Casino for committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment. Bail: $10,000

--

Melissa K. Dewey, 50, of Elko was arrested at 1711 Sagebrush on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500

--

Eric A. Enders, 37, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue for speeding 21-30 mph over limit and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $675

--

Kaileigh L. Estrella, 22, of Elko was arrested at Motel 6 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Carlos M. Lara, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1150 Colt Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Armand J. Peterson, 34, of Henderson was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Jesus Salgado, 22, of West Wendover was arrested at Pueblo and North Butte Street for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, and driving under the influence. Bail: $2,280

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saturday night forecast
Local

Saturday night forecast

ELKO – Lots of light snow could add up to travel difficulties Saturday evening and heavier snow may be on the way with a winter storm watch be…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News