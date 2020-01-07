Police Log: Jan. 6, 2020

Jan. 6

Taryn J. Davis, 22, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Shantel A. Hearon, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny.

Joshua K. Kovall, 25, of Elko was arrested at Commercial and Eighth streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license; displaying bogus registration, plate or title; felony possession of a controlled substance; and trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $25,810

Colin P. Pelton, 28, of Murray, Utah was arreste in the 500 block of West Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Carly D. Salinas, 28, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

Travis T. Shimek, 30, of Houston was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

