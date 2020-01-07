Police Log: Jan. 6, 2020
Police Log: Jan. 6, 2020

Jan. 6

Taryn J. Davis, 22, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Shantel A. Hearon, 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny.

--

Joshua K. Kovall, 25, of Elko was arrested at Commercial and Eighth streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license; displaying bogus registration, plate or title; felony possession of a controlled substance; and trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $25,810

--

Colin P. Pelton, 28, of Murray, Utah was arreste in the 500 block of West Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Carly D. Salinas, 28, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Travis T. Shimek, 30, of Houston was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

