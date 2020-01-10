Police Log: Jan. 9, 2020

Jan. 9

Kenneth M. Bills, 57, of Elko was arrested at 142 Park Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Salene R. Collins, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested at Clarkson Drive and Monroe for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Marice L. Dougherty, 44, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse of revoked release order by court. Bail: $26,780

Ashley N. Funk, 34, of Elko was arrested at Washoe County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Ronald L. Hesselgesser, 62, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country Casino on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500

William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

Crystal D. Morgan, 34, of Montello was arrested at Elko County Jail on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,960

Jasmin A. Ortiz, 24, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.