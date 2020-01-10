Police Log: Jan. 9, 2020

Jan. 9
Kenneth M. Bills, 57, of Elko was arrested at 142 Park Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Salene R. Collins, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested at Clarkson Drive and Monroe for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Marice L. Dougherty, 44, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse of revoked release order by court. Bail: $26,780
Ashley N. Funk, 34, of Elko was arrested at Washoe County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
You have free articles remaining.
Ronald L. Hesselgesser, 62, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country Casino on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
Crystal D. Morgan, 34, of Montello was arrested at Elko County Jail on two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,960
Jasmin A. Ortiz, 24, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
James G. Robbins, 51, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a suspended driver’s license, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $665