Police Log: Jan. 14, 2020

Sandra E. Bugreeff, 56, of Victor, Montana was arrested at Sixth and Fourth streets in Wells on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $397
Max R. Frederick, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested on Brent Drive for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $1,140
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Brandon E. Nyrehn, 42, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence.
Juan A. Rivera, 21, of Wells was arrested on Fifth Street for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
Mauricio M. Sanchez, 22, of Carlin was arrested at 125 W. Bush St. for burglary and placing graffiti or defacing property. Bail: $20,615
Britany N. Tomes
Carly D. Salinas
Cassidy W. Carson
Crystal D. Morgan
Daniel R. Szczawinski
Dean R. Funell
Dion M. Larue
Gerrod M. Guldager
Javon Keester
Jessica A. Hood
Joshua K. Kovall
Keondre E. Howard
Michael J. Charlton
Rosita P. Patino
Hector M. Sanchez-Mendez
Sarina A. Shadduck
Taylor Brummet
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.