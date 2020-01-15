Police Log: Jan. 14, 2020
Police Log: Jan. 14, 2020

Police

Jan. 14

Sandra E. Bugreeff, 56, of Victor, Montana was arrested at Sixth and Fourth streets in Wells on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $397

Max R. Frederick, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested on Brent Drive for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $1,140

Brandon E. Nyrehn, 42, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence.

Juan A. Rivera, 21, of Wells was arrested on Fifth Street for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

Mauricio M. Sanchez, 22, of Carlin was arrested at 125 W. Bush St. for burglary and placing graffiti or defacing property. Bail: $20,615

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

