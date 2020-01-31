Police Log: Jan. 30, 2020

Jan. 30

Alexis M. Acevedo, 22, of Winnemucca was arrested in Winnemucca for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Scoreboard Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,780

Steven C. Brandner, 65, of Elko was arrested at 12th and River streets for driving under the influence and failure to yield. Bail: $1,335

Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huitron, 38, of Elko was arrested at Second and Douglas streets for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. Bail: $5,000

Kelly P. Greely, 53, of West Wendover was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby on a felony warrant for embezzlement. Bail: $10,000

Breanna V. Jackson-Hutton, 23, of Elko was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,200

