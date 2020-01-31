Police Log: Jan. 30, 2020

Jan. 30
Alexis M. Acevedo, 22, of Winnemucca was arrested in Winnemucca for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Scoreboard Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,780
--
Steven C. Brandner, 65, of Elko was arrested at 12th and River streets for driving under the influence and failure to yield. Bail: $1,335
--
Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huitron, 38, of Elko was arrested at Second and Douglas streets for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. Bail: $5,000
--
Kelly P. Greely, 53, of West Wendover was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby on a felony warrant for embezzlement. Bail: $10,000
--
Breanna V. Jackson-Hutton, 23, of Elko was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,200
--
Conner T. Maxwell, 19, of West Wendover was arrested at 409 Ninth St. in Pilot Valley for battery and destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,280
--
Alexander K. Whitaker, 31, of Sun Valley was arrested at the state probation office in Winnemucca for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.