Police Log: Jan. 25, 2020
Police Log: Jan. 25, 2020

Elko police badge

Jan. 25

Oscar O. Cruz, 38, of Las Vegas was arrested at 801 Florence Way for driver/passenger failure to report unattended vehicle or property damage, resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and driving under the influence. Bail: $2,870

--

Thomas B. Lovelace, 35, of Carson City was arrested at 228 Bell Oak for petit larceny and on a parole and probation hold.

--

Mario A. Rodriguez-Marquez, 34, of Reno was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny and Unlawful possession, making, altering, forgery or counterfeiting of sales receipt or inventory pricing label. Bail: $6,140

--

Rebel W. Snider, 67, of Elko was arrested at 349 Silver St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

