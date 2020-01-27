Police Log: Jan. 25, 2020

Jan. 25

Oscar O. Cruz, 38, of Las Vegas was arrested at 801 Florence Way for driver/passenger failure to report unattended vehicle or property damage, resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and driving under the influence. Bail: $2,870

--

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas B. Lovelace, 35, of Carson City was arrested at 228 Bell Oak for petit larceny and on a parole and probation hold.

--

Mario A. Rodriguez-Marquez, 34, of Reno was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny and Unlawful possession, making, altering, forgery or counterfeiting of sales receipt or inventory pricing label. Bail: $6,140

--

Rebel W. Snider, 67, of Elko was arrested at 349 Silver St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0