Police Log: Jan. 13, 2020

Jan. 13

Marrissa J. Bill, 29, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Trina D. Fisher, 18, of Paul, Idaho was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Theodore R. Fugate, 32, of Elko was arrested at Cimarron Way and Westwood for battery. Bail: $1,140

--

Makijah L. Martsch, 19, of Paul, Idaho was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Randall A. Wilson, 58, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

