Police Log: Jan. 10, 2020
Police Log: Jan. 10, 2020

Police

Jan. 10

Derrick S. Allison, 35, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a warrant for home invasion. Bail: $120

Erica C. Berg, 32, of Eureka was arrested at the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Glenn H. Dempsey, 83, of Carlin was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for battery, stalking and disturbing the peace.

James A. Maes II, 37, of Elko was arrested at 837 Idaho St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $1,140

Randall D. Reynolds, 57, of Boise was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for headlamps not illuminated when required, driving without a driver’s license, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,000

Harley D. Rough, 26, of Carson City was arrested in Washoe County on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

