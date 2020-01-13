Police Log: Jan. 10, 2020

Jan. 10

Derrick S. Allison, 35, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a warrant for home invasion. Bail: $120

--

Erica C. Berg, 32, of Eureka was arrested at the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Glenn H. Dempsey, 83, of Carlin was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for battery, stalking and disturbing the peace.

--

James A. Maes II, 37, of Elko was arrested at 837 Idaho St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $1,140

--

Randall D. Reynolds, 57, of Boise was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for headlamps not illuminated when required, driving without a driver’s license, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,000

--

Harley D. Rough, 26, of Carson City was arrested in Washoe County on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0