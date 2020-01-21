Police Log: Jan. 17, 2020

Jan. 17

Saxon R. Atkins, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner and fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $25,000

Robert R. Burns, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Courthouse for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Michael A. Dick, 46, of Elko was arrested at 1302 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Ralph J. Hodges, 68, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby on a felony warrant for luring a child or mentally ill person to engage in sex. Bail: $50,000

Wade A Knight Jr., 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner and fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $22,500

Jess J. Long, 35, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a prison hold.

