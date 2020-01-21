Police Log: Jan. 17, 2020
Police

Jan. 17

Saxon R. Atkins, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner and fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $25,000

Robert R. Burns, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Courthouse for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Michael A. Dick, 46, of Elko was arrested at 1302 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Ralph J. Hodges, 68, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby on a felony warrant for luring a child or mentally ill person to engage in sex. Bail: $50,000

Wade A Knight Jr., 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner and fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $22,500

Jess J. Long, 35, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a prison hold.

Braden R. Penny, 42, of Elko was arrested on Silver Street on a warrant for two counts of burglary, two counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $45,615

Shawn C. Ratliff, 24, of Sparks was arrested at 252 Fifth St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

