Police Log: Jan. 15, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Jan. 15, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Jan. 15

Colleen M. Barrera, 34, of El Mirage, Arizona was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,780

--

Bryan D. Grishham, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny and possession of burglary tools. Bail: $3,640

--

William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Serafin Perez, 41, of Phoenix, Arizona was arrested at 1003 Chestnut St. in Carlin for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $6,140

--

Ashley A. Rose, 41, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit lareceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Victor L. Ruiz, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.

--

Vidal L. Ruiz, 22, of Elko was arrested at 940 W. Sage St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News