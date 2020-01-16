Police Log: Jan. 15, 2020

Jan. 15
Colleen M. Barrera, 34, of El Mirage, Arizona was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,780
Bryan D. Grishham, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny and possession of burglary tools. Bail: $3,640
William R. Hodges, 66, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195
Serafin Perez, 41, of Phoenix, Arizona was arrested at 1003 Chestnut St. in Carlin for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $6,140
Ashley A. Rose, 41, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit lareceny. Bail: $1,140
Victor L. Ruiz, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.
Vidal L. Ruiz, 22, of Elko was arrested at 940 W. Sage St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.