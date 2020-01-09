Police Log: Jan. 8, 2020

Jan. 8
Shauna E. Johnson, 28, was arrested at 950 Metzler Road for violating a stalking/harassment temporary protective order. Bail: $2,500
Gerrod M. Guldager, 28, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Court streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Javon Keester, 19, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Ouderkirk Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,267.50
Dylan C. Kerrell, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for open container of alcohol in vehicle and minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold.
Tuff J. Robblee, 26, of Elko was arrested on Elburz Road for possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $3,140
Juan P. Rodriguez-Castro, 34, of South Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,467
Jordan A. Rose, 23, of Elko was arrested at Winchester Drive and Pinion Road for driving with a revoked driver’s license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,450
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.