Police Log: Jan. 8, 2020

Jan. 8

Shauna E. Johnson, 28, was arrested at 950 Metzler Road for violating a stalking/harassment temporary protective order. Bail: $2,500

Gerrod M. Guldager, 28, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Court streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Javon Keester, 19, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Ouderkirk Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,267.50

Dylan C. Kerrell, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for open container of alcohol in vehicle and minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold.

Tuff J. Robblee, 26, of Elko was arrested on Elburz Road for possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $3,140

