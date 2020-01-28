Police Log: Jan. 27, 2020

Jodi C. Alaggia, 47, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Way for driving under the influence; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plates or title; and stop lamps required. Bail: $1,610
Dakota L. Brock, 26, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.
Mark A. Cramm, 52, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.
Travis W. Kite, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $395
Echo F. Powers, 44, of Elko was arrested at 2747 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,471.25
James G. Robbins, 51, of Carlin was arrested in Carlin for driving with a revoked driver’s license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,105
Alexandra L. Winrow
Alexandra L. Winrow, 34, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested Jan. 20 at 1600 Butte St. in West Wendover on 16 counts of trafficking a controlled substance 28-plus grams; one count of trafficking a controlled substance 14-28 grams; and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $4,025,000
Amy M. Brown
Amy M. Brown, 41, of Elko was arrested Jan. 18 at Fifth Street and Ouderkirk Avenue for violation of condition of parole.
Anthony L. Moon
Anthony L. Moon, 34, of Elko was arrested Jan. 19 at Gold Country Casino for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
Armand J. Peterson
Armand J. Peterson, 34, of Henderson was arrested Jan. 16 at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Braden R. Penny
Braden R. Penny, 42, of Elko was arrested Jan. 17 on Silver Street on a warrant for two counts of burglary, two counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $45,615
Donald W. Woods
Donald W. Woods, 37, of Elko was arrested Jan. 19 at Arena Way 1 on a warrant for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000
Jacob A. Whitaker
Jacob A. Whitaker, 24, of Salt Lake City was arrested Jan. 20 at Elko County Jail on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,690
Jaymz T. Quintana
Jaymz T. Quintana, 25, of Elko was arrested Jan. 20 on West Silver Street for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640
Jessie L. Archibald
Jessie L. Archibald, 38, of Elko was arrested Jan. 18 at Fifth Street and Ouderkirk Avenue for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Juan J. Luna
Juan J. Luna, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested Jan. 19 on U.S. Highway 93 in Wells for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance 28-plus grams, selling a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of documents or personal ID to establish false proof of identity, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. A charge of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person was later added. Bail: $606,900
Julio C. Flores
Julio C. Flores, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested Jan. 20 at 1600 Butte St. in West Wendover for one count of trafficking a controlled substance 4-14 grams, and 13 counts of trafficking a controlled substance 28-plus grams. Bail: $3,270,000
Kaileigh L. Estrella
Kaileigh L. Estrella, 22, of Elko was arrested Jan. 16 at Motel 6 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Michael J. Tognarelli
Michael J. Tognarelli, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 22 at Spring Creek Parkway and Lawndale on a warrant for burglary, grand larceny, and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $60,000
Omar F. Al Dulaimi
Omar F. Al Dulaimi, 27, of Boise, Idaho was arrested Jan. 16 at Cactus Pete’s Casino for committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment. Bail: $10,000
Ralph J. Hodges
Ralph J. Hodges, 68, of Elko was arrested Jan. 17 at the Elko County Jail lobby on a felony warrant for luring a child or mentally ill person to engage in sex. Bail: $50,000
Rickie Johnson
Rickie Johnson, 43, of Magna, Utah was arrested Jan. 20 at 1600 Butte St. in West Wendover on 14 counts of trafficking a controlled substance 28-plus grams. Bail: $3.5 million
Robert R. Burns
Robert R. Burns, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 17 at Elko County Courthouse for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Saxon R. Atkins
Saxon R. Atkins, 32, of Elko was arrested Jan. 17 at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner and fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $25,000
Shawn C. Ratliff
Shawn C. Ratliff, 24, of Sparks was arrested Jan. 17 at 252 Fifth St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Tawnya R. Stout
Tawnya R. Stout, 38, of Elko was arrested Jan. 21 at 650 W. Idaho St. on a bench warrant and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Wade A. Knight Jr.
Wade A. Knight Jr., 31, of Elko was arrested Jan. 17 at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner and fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $22,500
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
