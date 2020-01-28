Police Log: Jan. 27, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Jan. 27, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Jan. 27

Jodi C. Alaggia, 47, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Way for driving under the influence; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plates or title; and stop lamps required. Bail: $1,610

Dakota L. Brock, 26, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.

Mark A. Cramm, 52, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold.

Travis W. Kite, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $395

Echo F. Powers, 44, of Elko was arrested at 2747 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,471.25

James G. Robbins, 51, of Carlin was arrested in Carlin for driving with a revoked driver’s license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,105

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News