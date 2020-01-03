Police Log: Jan. 2, 2020
Police Log: Jan. 2, 2020

Jan. 2

Trevor R. Cortez, 25, of Elko was arrested at Chris Avenue and Sierra Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Taryn J. Davis, 22, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested at the Ada County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Alycia J. Hegy, 30, of Elko was arrested at 3537 Valley Ridge Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Shane C. Napoles, 47, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone; and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,215

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

