Police Log: Jan. 2, 2020

Trevor R. Cortez, 25, of Elko was arrested at Chris Avenue and Sierra Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Taryn J. Davis, 22, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested at the Ada County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Alycia J. Hegy, 30, of Elko was arrested at 3537 Valley Ridge Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Shane C. Napoles, 47, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone; and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,215
Christian Ochoa
Christian Ochoa, 23, of Elko was arrested Jan. 1 at Fourth and Idaho streets for violation of conditions of parole, resisting a public officer, and false statement to obstruct a public officer.
Gerald R. Barlow
Gerald R. Barlow, 69, of Powell, Wyoming was arrested Dec. 27on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving under the influence, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,365
Jonathon P. Morgan
Jonathon P. Morgan, 36, of Paradise Valley was arrested Dec. 28 at Silver and Elm streets in West Wendover for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740
Mark V. Harris
Mark V. Harris, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 28 at the Spring Creek Dotty’s on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Myranda J. Reich
Myranda J. Reich, 26, of Elko was arrested Dec. 30 on 12th Street for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,355
Samantha L. Neaman
Samantha L. Neaman, 29, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Dec. 28 Silver and Elm streets in West Wendover for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740
Sophia B. Rave
Sophia B. Rave, 33, of West Wendover was arrested Dec. 31 in West Wendover for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740
Taryn J. Davis
Taryn J. Davis, 22, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested Jan. 2 at the Ada County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Tyler R. Davis
Tyler R. Davis, 21, of Elko was arrested Dec. 26 on Manzanita Drive for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. Bail: $5,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.