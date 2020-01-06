Police Log: Jan. 3, 2020

Jan. 3

Billy L. Davis, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Creek Parkway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,335

Taryn J. Davis, 22, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Dean R. Funell, 56, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 for trafficking a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $100,000

Dion M. Larue, 40, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Maple streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Raelynn N. Mitchell, 23, of Wells was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Robert L. Newman, 38, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $34,140

