Police Log: Jan. 23, 2020
Police Log: Jan. 23, 2020

Police

Jan. 23

Sean M. Heidel, 27, of Hoquiam, Washington was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for open or gross lewdness and indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $7,500

Tyrell M. Holley, 36, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Leann M. Nicolas, 63, of Elko was arrested at Ruby Vista Drive and Silver Eagle Road on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500

Timothy C. Scheidt, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 16-20 mph over limit and drunken driving. Bail: $1,385

Amanda J. Smith, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Stacy A. Westfahl, 49, of Layton, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for uttering or possessing with intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; conspiracy to commit larceny by conversion of rented or leased personal property; and felony possession of a controlled substance.

THIS WEEK'S FELONY ARRESTS:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

