Police Log: Jan. 23, 2020

Jan. 23
Sean M. Heidel, 27, of Hoquiam, Washington was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for open or gross lewdness and indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $7,500
--
Tyrell M. Holley, 36, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
--
Leann M. Nicolas, 63, of Elko was arrested at Ruby Vista Drive and Silver Eagle Road on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
You have free articles remaining.
--
Timothy C. Scheidt, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 16-20 mph over limit and drunken driving. Bail: $1,385
--
Amanda J. Smith, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
--
Stacy A. Westfahl, 49, of Layton, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for uttering or possessing with intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; conspiracy to commit larceny by conversion of rented or leased personal property; and felony possession of a controlled substance.
THIS WEEK'S FELONY ARRESTS:
Alexandra L. Winrow
Amy M. Brown
Anthony L. Moon
Armand J. Peterson
Braden R. Penny
Donald W. Woods
Jacob A. Whitaker
Jaymz T. Quintana
Jessie L. Archibald
Juan J. Luna
Julio C. Flores
Kaileigh L. Estrella
Michael J. Tognarelli
Omar F. Al Dulaimi
Ralph J. Hodges
Rickie Johnson
Robert R. Burns
Saxon R. Atkins
Shawn C. Ratliff
Tawnya R. Stout
Wade A. Knight Jr.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.