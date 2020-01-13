Police Log: Jan. 12, 2020

Jan. 12

John R. Case, 67, of Provo, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Toby D. Holland, 19, of Springfield, Missouri was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

Ronald Little, 54, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: %195

Craig R. Morley, 40, of West Wendover was arrested at 142 Odle Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Shane K. Oaks, 32, of Elko was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for reckless driving disregarding the safety of persons or property, and driving under the influence. Bail: $2,030

Lindsey D. Tom, 38, of McDermitt was arrested at Cowboy’s bar for trespassing. Bail: $195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

