Police Log: Jan. 31, 2020

Jan. 31
Tyler C. Barr, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested on College Parkway for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $13,700
--
Robert C. Barredo, 21, of Carlin was arrested at Fourth and Main streets for driving under the influence, following too closely and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $1,450
--
Jorrel Brown, 37, of Decherd, Tennessee was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Rogelio Guerrero, 35, of Elko was arrested at Family Dollar for convicted person registration and fingerprint required. Bail: $1,140
--
Andrew J. Hockenberry, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Samantha R. Howard, 32, of Evanston, Wyoming was arrested on Westcliff Drive for battery on a protected person, furnishing or attempting to furnish intoxicating liquor to a state prisoner, driving under the influence and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $12,780
--
Bryson R. John, 27, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 776 Northside Drive for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
--
Leslie A. Jones, 23, of Elko was arrested at Juneau Street and Yukon for driving under the influence and duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property. Bail: $2,280
--
Wayne A. Long Jr. of Spring Creek was arrested at Third and Silver streets for driving under the influence, failure to yield, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,350
--
Dela D. Osterman, 24, of Dechard, Tennessee was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Nicholas B. Palmer, 22, of Montello was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.