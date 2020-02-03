Police Log: Jan. 31, 2020
Police Log: Jan. 31, 2020

Police

Jan. 31

Tyler C. Barr, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested on College Parkway for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $13,700

Robert C. Barredo, 21, of Carlin was arrested at Fourth and Main streets for driving under the influence, following too closely and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $1,450

Jorrel Brown, 37, of Decherd, Tennessee was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

Rogelio Guerrero, 35, of Elko was arrested at Family Dollar for convicted person registration and fingerprint required. Bail: $1,140

Andrew J. Hockenberry, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Samantha R. Howard, 32, of Evanston, Wyoming was arrested on Westcliff Drive for battery on a protected person, furnishing or attempting to furnish intoxicating liquor to a state prisoner, driving under the influence and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $12,780

Bryson R. John, 27, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 776 Northside Drive for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Leslie A. Jones, 23, of Elko was arrested at Juneau Street and Yukon for driving under the influence and duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property. Bail: $2,280

Wayne A. Long Jr. of Spring Creek was arrested at Third and Silver streets for driving under the influence, failure to yield, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,350

Dela D. Osterman, 24, of Dechard, Tennessee was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

Nicholas B. Palmer, 22, of Montello was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

