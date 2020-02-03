Police Log: Jan. 31, 2020

Jan. 31

Tyler C. Barr, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested on College Parkway for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $13,700

Robert C. Barredo, 21, of Carlin was arrested at Fourth and Main streets for driving under the influence, following too closely and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $1,450

Jorrel Brown, 37, of Decherd, Tennessee was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

Rogelio Guerrero, 35, of Elko was arrested at Family Dollar for convicted person registration and fingerprint required. Bail: $1,140

Andrew J. Hockenberry, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

