Police Log: Jan. 1, 2020

Jan. 1
Ciro H. Gonzalez-Huitron, 38, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Joshua R. Held, 32, of Elko was arrested at 2308 Wildwood Way for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order and a domestic violence extended protective order, and on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $12,060
--
Mya Lloyd, 18, of Elko was arrested at Wilson Avenue and South Fourth Street for driving under the influence, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,600
--
Christian Ochoa, 23, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Idaho streets for violation of conditions of parole, resisting a public officer, and false statement to obstruct a public officer.
--
Andrew V. Reed, 52, of Arcadia, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill casino for trespassing. Bail: $355
--
Charles E. Williams, 37, of Silver Springs was arrested on State Route 439 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $722
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.