Police Log: Jan. 20, 2020

Jan. 20
Jason P. Osborne Jr., 28, of Carson City was arrested at the Commercial Casino for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
--
Julio C. Flores, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1600 Butte St. in West Wendover for one count of trafficking a controlled substance 4-14 grams, and 13 counts of trafficking a controlled substance 28-plus grams. Bail: $3,270,000
--
Rickie Johnson, 43, of Magna, Utah was arrested at 1600 Butte St. in West Wendover on 14 counts of trafficking a controlled substance 28-plus grams. Bail: $3.5 million
--
John S. Larimer, 63, of Hansen, Idaho was arrested at Pilot Travel Center in Carlin for driving under the influence and failure to yield. Bail: $1,255
--
Jaymz T. Quintana, 25, of Elko was arrested on West Silver Street for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640
--
Jacob A. Whitaker, 24, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,690
--
Alexandra L. Winrow, 34, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at 1600 Butte St. in West Wendover on 16 counts of trafficking a controlled substance 28-plus grams; one count of trafficking a controlled substance 14-28 grams; and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $4,025,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.