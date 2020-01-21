Police Log: Jan. 20, 2020

Jan. 20

Jason P. Osborne Jr., 28, of Carson City was arrested at the Commercial Casino for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Julio C. Flores, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1600 Butte St. in West Wendover for one count of trafficking a controlled substance 4-14 grams, and 13 counts of trafficking a controlled substance 28-plus grams. Bail: $3,270,000

Rickie Johnson, 43, of Magna, Utah was arrested at 1600 Butte St. in West Wendover on 14 counts of trafficking a controlled substance 28-plus grams. Bail: $3.5 million

John S. Larimer, 63, of Hansen, Idaho was arrested at Pilot Travel Center in Carlin for driving under the influence and failure to yield. Bail: $1,255

Jaymz T. Quintana, 25, of Elko was arrested on West Silver Street for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

