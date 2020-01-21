Police Log: Jan. 18, 2020

Jan. 18
Jessie L. Archibald, 38, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Ouderkirk Avenue for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Amy M. Brown, 41, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Ouderkirk Avenue for violation of condition of parole.
--
Clifford T. Brown, 39, of Elko was arrested at South Ninth and Water streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
--
Antonio L. Correa, 38, of West Wendover was arrested at 140 Odle Lane on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a parole and probation hold.
--
Bradley J. Nye, 41, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Ouderkirk Avenue for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
--
Juan J. Salazar, 19, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, and speeding 11-20 mph over limit. Bail: $1,280
--
Gregory L. Stobbe, 45, of Elko was arrested at 2582 Idaho St. for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355
--
Victor R. Thatcher, 50, of Creston, Iowa was arrested at Pilot Truck Stop on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $530
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.