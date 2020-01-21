Police Log: Jan. 18, 2020

Jan. 18

Jessie L. Archibald, 38, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Ouderkirk Avenue for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Amy M. Brown, 41, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Ouderkirk Avenue for violation of condition of parole.

--

Clifford T. Brown, 39, of Elko was arrested at South Ninth and Water streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Antonio L. Correa, 38, of West Wendover was arrested at 140 Odle Lane on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a parole and probation hold.

--

Bradley J. Nye, 41, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Ouderkirk Avenue for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Juan J. Salazar, 19, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, and speeding 11-20 mph over limit. Bail: $1,280

--