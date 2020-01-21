Police Log: Jan. 18, 2020
Police Log: Jan. 18, 2020

Jan. 18

Jessie L. Archibald, 38, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Ouderkirk Avenue for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Amy M. Brown, 41, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Ouderkirk Avenue for violation of condition of parole.

Clifford T. Brown, 39, of Elko was arrested at South Ninth and Water streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Antonio L. Correa, 38, of West Wendover was arrested at 140 Odle Lane on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and on a parole and probation hold.

Bradley J. Nye, 41, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Ouderkirk Avenue for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Juan J. Salazar, 19, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, and speeding 11-20 mph over limit. Bail: $1,280

Gregory L. Stobbe, 45, of Elko was arrested at 2582 Idaho St. for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $355

Victor R. Thatcher, 50, of Creston, Iowa was arrested at Pilot Truck Stop on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $530

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

