Police Log: Jan. 5, 2020

Hannah M. Pritchard, 39, of Weaverville, North Carolina was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Shane L. Rutter, 25, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic control device, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,190
Tavares E. Webster, 28, of San Jose, California was arrested at 1150 Colt Drive for domestic battery, battery, disturbing the peace, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $4,275
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.