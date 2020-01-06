Police Log: Jan. 5, 2020

Jan. 5

Cassidy W. Carson, 26, of North Las Vegas was arrested at 1790 Idaho St. for forgery. Bail: $5,000

--

Tamara M. Caskey, 44, of Owyhee was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $430

--

Dwayne P. Parker Sr., 31, of Henderson was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Hannah M. Pritchard, 39, of Weaverville, North Carolina was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Shane L. Rutter, 25, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic control device, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,190

--

Tavares E. Webster, 28, of San Jose, California was arrested at 1150 Colt Drive for domestic battery, battery, disturbing the peace, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $4,275

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

