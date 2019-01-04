Jan. 3
Kenneth B. Ardagna, 50, of Kalispell, Montana, was arrested at 1657 Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence, first offense. Bail: $1,140
Sierra A. Boehm, 40, of Carlin was arrested at 251 Main St. for battery on a protected person. Bail: $2,500
Daniel B. Bridges, 24, of Reno was arrested in Washoe County for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,449
John L. Hornback, 76, of Montello was arrested at mile marker 321 on IR 8080 for assault with a deadly weapon; owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; failure to obtain sex offender registration, first offense; and failure to wear a safety belt or shoulder harness. Bail: $45,075
Bryan G. James, 39, of Reno was arrested on Ruby Vista Drive for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Janessa C. Rael, 28, of West Wendover was arrested on Odle Drive for three counts of possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance, first or second offense; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting a public officer; and using or being under the influence of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance. Bail: $21,880
Chad A. Scott, 30, of Carlin was arrested at Chestnut Road and 10th Street for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
