Police Log: Jan. 11, 2020

Donald L. Holgate, 44, of Jackpot was arrested at Cactus Pete’s trailer park on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,235

Jennifer Kumar, 19, of Mountain View, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 21-plus mph over limit, and driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,455

Dalton P. Watson, 21, of Elko was arrested at Karval and Buffside on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

Jessica L. Woods, 29, of Elko was arrested on Hollow Hill at Bullion Road on a parole and probation hold.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

