Police Log: Jan. 4, 2020

Jan. 4
Jordan P. Christensen, 32, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Keondre E. Howard, 20, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $14,000
--
You have free articles remaining.
John A. Loveday, 35, of Elko was arrested at the Stampede Motel for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
--
Kenton G. Manalakos, 21, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
--
Crystal D. Morgan, 34, of Montello was arrested at 1533 Red Garter St. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,740
--
Sarina A. Shadduck, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2051 Colonial Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $1,640
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.