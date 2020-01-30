Police Log: Jan. 29, 2020

Jan. 29
Tina M. Adams, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested at Good Time Charlee’s for driving under the influence with prior felony DUI. Bail: $50,000
--
Jorrel Brown, 37, of Decherd, Tennessee was arrested on Interstate 80 for two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $21,140
--
Robert R. Burns, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855
--
Pete C. Chabot, 64, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,590
--
Kenneth D. Downey, 50, of Albany, Oregon was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Brice J. Ehlert, 24, of Elko was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Antino W. Foelkl, 40, of Elko was arrested on Elm Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Benjamin R. Mercado, 38, of Wells was arrested at 1555 Humboldt Ave. for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and burglary. Bail: $25,000
--
Dela D. Osterman, 24, of Dechard, Tennessee was arrested on Interstate 80 for two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and driving with a suspended license. Bail: 21,495
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.