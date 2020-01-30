Police Log: Jan. 29, 2020

Jan. 29

Tina M. Adams, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested at Good Time Charlee’s for driving under the influence with prior felony DUI. Bail: $50,000

Jorrel Brown, 37, of Decherd, Tennessee was arrested on Interstate 80 for two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $21,140

Robert R. Burns, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

Pete C. Chabot, 64, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,590

Kenneth D. Downey, 50, of Albany, Oregon was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state.

Brice J. Ehlert, 24, of Elko was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

