Police Log: July 1, 2020

July 1
Riley S. Bawcom, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail after his release on his own recognizance was revoked by the court. Bail: $2,500
--
Jimmy V. Guerrero Sr., 34, of Elko was arrested on Argent Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Crystel M. Turner, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 473 Westcliff Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,645
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.