Police Log: July 1, 2020
July 1

Riley S. Bawcom, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail after his release on his own recognizance was revoked by the court. Bail: $2,500

Jimmy V. Guerrero Sr., 34, of Elko was arrested on Argent Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Crystel M. Turner, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 473 Westcliff Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,645

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

