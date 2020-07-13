Return to homepage ×
July 10
Jesse A Abel, 46, of Elko, was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a courtesy hold.
Amber D. Bounds, 33, of Elko, was arrested at 275 Idaho Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.
Alexis Destout, 27, of Elko, was arrested at 2035 Sierra Drive for possession of a controlled substance and two charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $9,405
Justin G. Ebner, 39, of West Valley, Utah, was arrested in transport for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000
Richard T. Horner, 57, of Elko was arrested for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Daniel T. Winans, 24, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Elko Vista and Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Last week's felony arrests:
Andrew Haga
Ashlee L. Maple
Craig W. Huff
Jeremy R. Powell
Joel S. Varnum
Kenton B. Withers
Nicole M. Guerrero
Patrick J. Montross
Richard D. Santos Jr.
Shanece I. Hayes
Shawn A. Kooi
Tanna M. Durant
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
