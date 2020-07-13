× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 10

Jesse A Abel, 46, of Elko, was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a courtesy hold.

Amber D. Bounds, 33, of Elko, was arrested at 275 Idaho Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.

Alexis Destout, 27, of Elko, was arrested at 2035 Sierra Drive for possession of a controlled substance and two charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $9,405

Justin G. Ebner, 39, of West Valley, Utah, was arrested in transport for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

Richard T. Horner, 57, of Elko was arrested for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Daniel T. Winans, 24, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Elko Vista and Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

