Police Log: July 11, 2020

July 11

Juan A. Barajas, 22, was arrested at Villa Drive for driver disobeying peace officer, driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, and failure to drive on right half of the road. Bail: $4,975

Michael T. Davitt, 69, of Mesquite, was arrested on Interstate 80 at State Route 223 for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and intimidate public officer or others. Bail: $3,950

Charles R. Goens Jr., 63 of Elko was arrested at Indian Hills and Hayes Avenue on two charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail $1,455

Fernando S. Salgado, 28, of Utah, was arrested in West Wendover for theft, burglary and habitual criminal. Bail: $40,000

Charlie W. Senk Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested 700 Commercial Street for two charges of false statement to obstruct a public officer and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $17,280

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

