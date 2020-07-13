Police Log: July 12, 2020

July 12
Paige R. Den-Dekker, 54, of Twin Bridges, Montana, was arrested at 1015 Chestnut Street for driving under the influence with a prior felony DUI. Bail: $50,000
Jared Gregory, 28, of Tulare, California, was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way for driving under the influence and speeding 16-20 over the limit. Bail: $1,340
Juan C. Melchor-Rodriguez, 26, of Wells was arrested for domestic battery and for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280
Adrianna M. Montoya, 22, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Emmanuel Romero, 27, of Elko was arrested at 63 Garcia Lane on home invasion. Bail: $20,000
Brett Wickizer, 31, of Fallon was arrested for battery on a protected person and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $3,640
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
