Police Log: July 14, 2020

July 14

Terry L. Barnett, 37, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Chelcie R. Brunson, 33, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Davis County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Arnold R. Dechene Jr., 48, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; no proof of insurance; driving with a suspended driver’s license; and failure to dim headlamps. Bail: $1,210

--

Danny J. Maxfield Jr., 44, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for burglary. Bail: $1,250

--

John B. Sellers, 36, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Red Garter parking lot for driving without a driver’s license, driving slower than posted minimum speed, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,207

--

Brock A. Simmons, 25, of Elko was arrested in Winnemucca for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--