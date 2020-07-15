Police Log: July 14, 2020

July 14
Terry L. Barnett, 37, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Chelcie R. Brunson, 33, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Davis County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Arnold R. Dechene Jr., 48, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; no proof of insurance; driving with a suspended driver’s license; and failure to dim headlamps. Bail: $1,210
--
Danny J. Maxfield Jr., 44, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for burglary. Bail: $1,250
--
John B. Sellers, 36, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Red Garter parking lot for driving without a driver’s license, driving slower than posted minimum speed, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,207
--
Brock A. Simmons, 25, of Elko was arrested in Winnemucca for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Amber R. Williams, 33, was arrested at 969 Lyon Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.