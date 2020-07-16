Police Log: July 15, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 15

John Doe, 50, address unknown, was arrested at the Nevada Department of Transportation station on Emigrant Pass for trespassing, resisting a public officer and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,475

Bryan S. Henn, 33, of Pueblo, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked license, driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, child restraint violation, and two charges of child abuse or neglect. Bail: $7,830

Kenneth E. Hoskinson, 66, of Rio Linda, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,320

Sonny E. Morrison, 42, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the parole and probation office in Ely on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Terence L. Robinson, 37, of Sacramento was arrested at the Welcome Center in West Wendover for destroying the property of another, resisting a public officer, and two counts of disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,345

Anthony D. Woods, 57, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

—