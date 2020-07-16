Police Log: July 15, 2020

July 15
John Doe, 50, address unknown, was arrested at the Nevada Department of Transportation station on Emigrant Pass for trespassing, resisting a public officer and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,475
Bryan S. Henn, 33, of Pueblo, Colorado was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked license, driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, child restraint violation, and two charges of child abuse or neglect. Bail: $7,830
Kenneth E. Hoskinson, 66, of Rio Linda, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,320
Sonny E. Morrison, 42, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the parole and probation office in Ely on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Terence L. Robinson, 37, of Sacramento was arrested at the Welcome Center in West Wendover for destroying the property of another, resisting a public officer, and two counts of disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,345
Anthony D. Woods, 57, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
—
Last week’s felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
