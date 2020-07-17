Police Log: July 16, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 16

Larry Lashchuk, 25, of Twin Falls was arrested on a warrant for grand larceny and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

Jonathan M. Rockwood, 62, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko Police Department for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000

Marlaina R. Rockwood, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko Police Department for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000

Brian K. Smith, 46, of Warren, Ohio was arrested at 740 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,195

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

