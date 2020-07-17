Police Log: July 16, 2020

Return to homepage ×
Larry Lashchuk, 25, of Twin Falls was arrested on a warrant for grand larceny and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $20,000
Jonathan M. Rockwood, 62, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko Police Department for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000
Marlaina R. Rockwood, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko Police Department for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000
Brian K. Smith, 46, of Warren, Ohio was arrested at 740 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,195
This week's felony arrests:
Alexis Destout
Arnold R. Dechene Jr.
Brock A. Simmons
Charlie W. Senk Jr.
Chelcie R. Brunson
Danny J. Maxfield Jr.
Paige R. Den-Dekker
Emmanuel Romero
Fernando S. Salgado
Jonathan M. Rockwood
Justin G. Ebner
Larry Lashchuk
Marlaina R. Rockwood
Nicole M. Guerrero
Sonny E. Morrison
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
