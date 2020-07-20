Police Log: July 17, 2020
Police Log: July 17, 2020

Police

July 17

Joseph Collazo, 59, of Elko was arrested at South Fork Reservoir for assault, battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

--

Edwin K. Headrick, 60, of Deeth was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Thomas W. Irby, 59, of Buhl, Idaho was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,000

--

Crystal D. Morgan, 35, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Roberta L. Nichols, 39, of Carlin was arrested at 3021 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,385

--

Erik Salazar-Villa, 20, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road for false statement to obstruct a public officer and minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold. Bail: $1,495

--

Armando Sanchez, 23, of Elko was arrested at the Burger King on Spruce Road for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $15,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

