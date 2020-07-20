Police Log: July 18, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 18

Michael D. Abshire, 47, of Elko was arrested at 3665 Aster St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,097.82

--

Amy M. Brown, 42, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino on a warrant for fugitive felon from another state and possession of a controlled substance.

--

Michael W. Dexter Jr., 34, of Carlin was arrested at 14th and Chestnut streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $4,140

--

Michael J. Healy, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 327 Spring Creek Parkway for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140

--

James A. Maes II, 38, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Seventh streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--