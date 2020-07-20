Police Log: July 18, 2020

July 18
Michael D. Abshire, 47, of Elko was arrested at 3665 Aster St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,097.82
--
Amy M. Brown, 42, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino on a warrant for fugitive felon from another state and possession of a controlled substance.
--
Michael W. Dexter Jr., 34, of Carlin was arrested at 14th and Chestnut streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $4,140
--
Michael J. Healy, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 327 Spring Creek Parkway for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140
--
James A. Maes II, 38, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Seventh streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
--
Shannon D. McCoy, 45, of Elko was arrested at the Gold Dust West parking lot for fugitive felon from another state, felony possession of a controlled substance, possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
--
Clay M. Salinas, 65, of Wells was arrested at 1724 Ridgecrest Drive for domestic battery and on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $4,140
--
Chelsea C. Tyner, 31, of Carlin was arrested at Third and Chestnut streets in Carlin for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, following too closely, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, and battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm. Bail: $6,500
--
Joel D. Utter, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for operating an unregistered vehicle; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plates or title; driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI; no proof of insurance; and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $22,430
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
