Police Log: July 19, 2020

July 19
Alverado Delacerda, 18, of Elko was arrested at 657 S. Fifth St. for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355
--
Todd L. Dixon, 50, of Elko was arrested on Scott Road at the Ryndon RV Park for reckless driving disregarding safety of persons or property, failure to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,025
--
Shawn R. Hebdon, 24, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Boyd Avenue for driving under the influence, drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,610
--
Aaron L. Herrera, 35, of Paul, Idaho was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $775
--
Colton J. Taylor, 32, of Elko was arrested on East Idaho Street at the Osino exit for manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $8,140
--
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
