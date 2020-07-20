Police Log: July 19, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 19

Alverado Delacerda, 18, of Elko was arrested at 657 S. Fifth St. for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355

--

Todd L. Dixon, 50, of Elko was arrested on Scott Road at the Ryndon RV Park for reckless driving disregarding safety of persons or property, failure to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,025

--

Shawn R. Hebdon, 24, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Boyd Avenue for driving under the influence, drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,610

--

Aaron L. Herrera, 35, of Paul, Idaho was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $775

--