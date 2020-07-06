Police Log: July 2, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 2

William D. Eklund, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested on Spring Creek Parkway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Nicole M. Guerrero, 34, of Elko was arrested at Wilson Avenue and Fourth Street for violation of probation and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

Shawn A. Kooi, 34, of Pahrump was arrested at Wilson Avenue and Fourth Street for possession of a controlled substance, two charges of using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $6,635

Zeldrick O. Scott, 39, of Meridian, Idaho, was arrested at 3700 Sundance Drive for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $555

Kenton B. Withers, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Ninth Street and South Park Road for grand larceny of an auto and buying, possessing and receiving stolen property. Bail: $40,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

