Police Log: July 20, 2020

July 20

Amy Brown, 42, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

William R. Chilton, 41, of Sandy, Utah was arrested at the Pilot Casino for fugitive felon from another state.

Alverado Delacerda, 18, of Elko was arrested at 171 Bullion Road for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355

Sarah J. Estrella, 45, of Sparks was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

James A. Maes III, 38, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Seventh streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,780

Sara L. Monger, 38, of Elko was arrested on Fourth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

