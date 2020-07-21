Police Log: July 20, 2020

July 20
Amy Brown, 42, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640
William R. Chilton, 41, of Sandy, Utah was arrested at the Pilot Casino for fugitive felon from another state.
Alverado Delacerda, 18, of Elko was arrested at 171 Bullion Road for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355
Sarah J. Estrella, 45, of Sparks was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855
James A. Maes III, 38, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Seventh streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,780
Sara L. Monger, 38, of Elko was arrested on Fourth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
James M. Ryan Jr., 41, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby on a warrant for robbery, coercion with force or threat of force, and false imprisonment. Bail: $42,500
Raul C. Toledo, 45, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,335
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
