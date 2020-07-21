Police Log: July 20, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: July 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 20

Amy Brown, 42, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

--

William R. Chilton, 41, of Sandy, Utah was arrested at the Pilot Casino for fugitive felon from another state.

--

Alverado Delacerda, 18, of Elko was arrested at 171 Bullion Road for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355

--

Sarah J. Estrella, 45, of Sparks was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

--

James A. Maes III, 38, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Seventh streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,780

--

Sara L. Monger, 38, of Elko was arrested on Fourth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

James M. Ryan Jr., 41, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby on a warrant for robbery, coercion with force or threat of force, and false imprisonment. Bail: $42,500

--

Raul C. Toledo, 45, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,335

--

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News